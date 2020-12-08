A MANAGER was jailed after he stole £47,000 from his own company to splash out on holidays, clothes and alcohol.

Hywel Davies, 35, “systematically” conned Andrew Jenkins’ Blackwood firm Javen Products Ltd after being trusted to take over a senior position.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he swindled the company after he was promoted from working as an engineer to running the business’ financial affairs.

Davies’ own parents were former partners of the firm which provides washroom and hygiene services for schools, agencies and businesses.

Sophie Kenny, prosecuting, said Mr Jenkins was felt “betrayed and angry”.

Davies, of Paxton Close, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to the theft of £47,934.54 between August 2018 and December 2019.

The judge, Recorder John Benson QC, told Davies: “This was, in my judgement, a serious abuse of your position as a senior employee.

“You spent the money on holidays, clothes and alcohol.

“These were luxuries, not the necessities of life.

“This was not petty filching of cash. This was systematic fraud.”

He added: “You came into the business as an engineer through the introduction of your father who was until July 2018 a joint owner.

“Mr Jenkins and his wife retired in July 2018.

“You were then appointed to a position with great responsibility in that you took over the bookkeeping, wages, invoices and banking.

“You stole on a regular basis substantial sums of money.

“That was in addition to the very decent income the company was paying you – £2,500 a month net.

“In the short term, the company’s trading position was jeopardised. The insurers paid out but the firm had to pay an excess of £2,500.”

Kevin Seal, representing Davies, said: “When things get difficult he turns to alcohol.

“There was the breakdown of a relationship and his life went off the rails.”

“It wasn’t sophisticated. He meant to pay the money back but greed took over.

“This is an embarrassment to his mother and father who were ex-partners of the company.”

Recorder Benson jailed Davies for nine months.