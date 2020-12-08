MORE THAN 100 jobs have been lost at a vehicle parts factory in Monmouthshire.

Northern Automotive Systems Limited has confirmed 130 employees at its facility in Gilwern will be made redundant by the end of the year.

The site – the company's only facility in the UK – says that, due to the impact Brexit has had on its operations, the 280-strong workforce has been whittled down to 150 in a huge cost-cutting measure.

The jobs at the site, which makes decorative aluminium trim for the automotive industry, were placed at risk in October. It is understood more than half of those took voluntary redundancy.

NBHX Trim Group, which owns the company, is carrying out a restructure as it aims to become “more attractive to customers and economically more stable”.

A spokesman for the Gilwern site said: “In response to changing conditions and customer requirements, Northern Automotive Systems Limited has recently finalised a restructure of its manufacturing operation at Gilwern, Abergavenny, with an aim to become more attractive to UK-based customers and secure as many UK jobs as possible in the long term.

“We are disappointed to be losing the skills and experience of 130 people from our business by the end of 2020.

“This is part of a Europe-wide reorganisation by the NBHX Trim Group with the market shifts created by Brexit as a contributing factor for the restructuring.”

A spokesman for NBHX said the main reason for the redundancies is “due to the considerable financial losses made by the plant in recent years, and as the market shifts created by Brexit resulting as a contributing factor for NBHX decision makers”.

MS for Monmouth Nick Ramsay said: “Northern Automotive has been an important employer in Gilwern and north Monmouthshire for many years and this news will come as a devastating blow to their workforce.

"(It) is deeply worrying news for the local economy. I’m calling on the Welsh Government to give companies like this, and their employees, all available support during this challenging period as the UK prepares to leave the European Union – hopefully with a deal.”

Cllr Jane Pratt, who represents the ward for Monmouthshire County Council, said those working at the site and the community in Gilwern had been failed.

“It is incredibly sad and regrettable the Welsh Government didn’t step in and try and save some of those jobs.

“We’ve seen companies before move away from Wales to other parts of Europe – it’s the same old story.

“We need to invest in our workforce to ensure they have the skills required to make sure they are working effectively towards the green industries of the future.

“It is a devastating blow to the community in Gilwern.”