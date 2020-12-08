A NEW Christmas advert celebrating the work of NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic - and featuring Santa - has brought viewers to tears.

The emotional appeal advert from NHS Charities Together begins with an older man rushed into hospital before being nursed to health by NHS staff.

One nurse is highlighted for being there every step of the way as she keeps coming to check up on her patient.

Later in the video the man is well enough to return home as nurses wish him a merry Christmas with Birdy’s People Help The People playing in the background.

The advert finishes with the nurse receiving a gift that reads: “Thank you for everything you’ve done for all of us, Santa.”

It then dawns on the nurse - and viewers - that the man she had nursed back to health was in fact Santa himself.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted as part of the Gifts That Give Back Campaign where people are asked to send gifts to NHS staff after such a challenging year.

Posting on social media the charity said: “We’re delighted to share our Christmas campaign and video, which has been made possible thanks to generous brand partners.

“We adore the ad and dedicate it to all NHS workers who’ve given everything to care and keep us safe.”

It has gone down well so far on socail media and has left many reaching for the tissues.

“I absolutely love this Christmas film! Thank you to everyone involved,” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

On Facebook one person wrote: “Made me cry in a good way! So beautiful.”

CEO of NHS Charities Together, Ellie Norton told LBC: “Hundreds of thousands of NHS staff will be working over Christmas and New Year.

“They do it every year but this time they’re also having to deal with probably the biggest challenge our health service has ever faced.”

She added: “The public has responded magnificently so far to our appeal, helping us raise over £150m. But with the ongoing impact of Covid, the need is still there.”

Proceeds will go to NHS charities across the UK this Christmas to provide much needed support to NHS staff, volunteers and patients.

To find out more about the campaign visit their website.