IF YOU’VE visited Magor, Rogiet or Undy in recent days you will have probably come across some brilliant, knitted Christmas decorations.

The festive yarn creations in Magor Square and along the main routes through Rogiet and Undy are the work of Janet Fowler and her group of talented creators at Crafty Together.

The decorations – including snowman-covered bollards in the square and Eddy the elf on the tree outside St Mary’s Church – follow a VJ Day display earlier this year, and a Remembrance creation last month.

“I’ve only lived in the area a year and I wanted to join a group where I could have a chat and meet new people,” explained Mrs Fowler.

%image('12117168', type='article-full', caption='Magor Square bollards fitted with brilliant Christmas outfits', alt='Magor Square bollards fitted with brilliant Christmas outfits')

Bollards in Magor

“I realised there wasn’t one, and decided I could try and make one.

“I was a little nervous at the first meeting in January, but I was shocked when more than 50 people turned up. They just kept coming.

%image('12117169', type='article-full', caption='Eddy the elf on the tree in Magor', alt='Eddy the elf on the tree in Magor')

Eddy the elf in Magor

“It was lovely. We met up every Tuesday at Rogiet Church Hall for six weeks, and then the pandemic came.”

Mrs Fowler has since moved the group to Zoom, continuing the weekly calls.

%image('12117170', type='article-full', caption='Decorations in Undy', alt='Decorations in Undy')

Decorations in Undy

“We still regularly get 20 people at the meetings, and not everyone knits,” she said. “It’s just a place for us to get together and chat.”

READ MORE:

As the pandemic lingered on and the devastating impact of the virus became apparent, Mrs Fowler says the group decided to use what they’d created to bring some joy to the community.

The group has worked tirelessly over the last few months to mark special occasions with knitted décor.

%image('12117171', type='article-full', caption='Janet Fowler (bending down) and friends dressing the tree in Magor', alt='Janet Fowler (bending down) and friends dressing the tree in Magor')

Janet (bent down) and friends in Magor

“There are lot of people shielding in these villages and on their own, and I’d like to think what we’ve done has been helpful for them in particular,” she added.

“I make sure to say ‘good morning’ on the Facebook page every day to our members – I do think things like that go a long way at the moment.

%image('12117172', type='article-full', caption='Tree outside St Mary's Church in Magor', alt='Tree outside St Mary's Church in Magor')

Tree at St Mary's Church

“I often see children on their way to school having photos beside the bollards – that’s what it’s all about.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done. The square in Magor looks beautiful with the traders’ lights too.”

%image('12117173', type='article-full', caption='Decorations at Magor Square', alt='Decorations at Magor Square')

Magor Square

The festive decorations aren’t finished yet – with a Christmas tree almost finished on the main road through Rogiet.

On the community’s reaction to the creations, Mrs Fowler added: “It’s been lovely. We’ve had people asking to get involved, people putting notes and material through my door, and many just thanking us or waving to us as they pass.

%image('12117174', type='article-full', caption='Janet Fowler, organised of Crafty Together', alt='Janet Fowler, organised of Crafty Together')

Janet Fowler

“We’ve had many say it’s helped them through the isolation of lockdown, and it’s helped us through as well.”