THE number of confirmed new coronavirus cases has fallen in Gwent and across Wales today, after several days of big increases.

There were 149 new cases confirmed in Gwent, among 780 in Wales as a whole.

And Public Health Wales is reporting 31 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths, though the overall mortality figures may have been readjusted, as the new total - 2,725 - is only 14 more than that reported yesterday.

Public Health Wales is reporting two new coronavirus deaths in Gwent, taking the total in the area since the pandemic began to 495.

The number of newly confirmed cases in Gwent is down around two-thirds on yesterday's 449, and the Wales-wide case number today is well below the 2,021 reported yesterday, though these differences may simply be down to a change in the rate of confirmation.

And rolling weekly case rates - to December 5 - have continued to rise in most parts of Wales, reflecting the increases of recent days.

Today's confirmed cases in Gwent are: Caerphilly, 64; Blaenau Gwent, 40; Newport, 29; Monmouthshire, nine; Torfaen, seven.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to December 5 - has now risen to 326.8 per 100,000.

Blaenau Gwent's rolling weekly case rate has increased to 555.4 per 100,000, which is still the second highest in Wales) behind Neath Port Talbot (632.2 per 100,000).

Newport's rate has jumped to 455.8, which remains the fifth highest in Wales. The case rate in Caerphilly has climbed to 447.3, the sixth highest in Wales, while Torfaen's rate is 437.4 (the eighth highest in Wales). The rate in Monmouthshire has also gone up, to 283.3 (12th highest in Wales).

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Swansea - 93

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 89

Bridgend - 82

Neath Port Talbot - 65

Caerphilly - 64

Cardiff - 50

Carmarthenshire - 47

Wrexham - 46

Blaenau Gwent - 40

Flintshire - 37

Merthyr Tydfil - 33

Newport - 29

Vale of Glamorgan - 13

Powys - 12

Conwy - 11

Denbighshire - 10

Monmouthshire - nine

Pembrokeshire - eight

Torfaen - seven

Ceredigion - four

Gwynedd - two

Anglesey - one

Unknown location - 12

Resident outside Wales - 15

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.