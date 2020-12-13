Later this month you'll have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the solar system's two largest planets seemingly become one. Here's Argus columnist Jon Powell with more:

ON THE evening of Monday, December 21, coincidentally the shortest day, Jupiter and Saturn will appear almost as one in the sky, as the two planets seemingly meet in the heavens, making for a 'great conjunction'.

Astronomers use the word conjunction to describe meetings of planets and other objects in the night sky. The term 'great conjunction' though describes the meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system, that of Jupiter and Saturn.

It was July 16, 1623, when the planets last appeared this close in the sky, and it won't be until March 15, 2080 that they will do so again.

It is worth noting that 1623 was only 14 years after Galileo made his first telescope. Going back further in history, it was medieval times when this 'great conjunction' occurred, in 1226.

Over the weeks leading up to December 21, watch as the two planets edge closer and closer together.

To the naked eye, Jupiter and Saturn will appear as one bright object, with only a telescope separating the two, Saturn positioned above Jupiter. Despite their apparent close-proximity in the sky, they are in fact actually 403 million miles distant from each other. However, in the sky, they will appear just 0.1 degrees apart, that's just one fifth of a full moon's diameter.

When and where to look

Look southwest in the evening sky on December 20, 21 and 22.

Try and get the best possible view of the southwest as the conjunction will appear quite low in the sky. No optical aid required.