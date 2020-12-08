TWO mobile coronavirus testing units in Torfaen will stay open for the next week.
The two units began testing on Tuesday and will be in the local authority until Tuesday, December 15.
The first unit will be at Old Mill Car Park between 9am and 12.30pm every day. From 1.30pm to 4pm on Wednesday, it will be at Cwmynyscoy Road. It will be at Station Road at the same time on Thursday and Friday, and at Estate Road Car Park on Saturday to Tuesday afternoon.
READ MORE:
- More coronavirus test centres set up in Caerphilly county borough.
- These Torfaen venues could be closed down for breaking coronavirus rules.
- Thousands in Wales to receive coronavirus vaccine this week.
The second unit will be at Oasis Car Park between 9am and 12.30pm every day. It will then be at Pontnewydd Park between 1.30pm and 4pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at Greenmeadow Community Farm between those times from Friday to Tuesday.
Any resident of the Torfaen County Borough Council area must first book an appointment for a Covid-19 test before attending one of the centres at the correct time.
People attending the centres must bring ID and proof of address, such as a driving licence or a utility bill.
If you have symptoms of coronavirus you can book a test at one of the walk-up testing centres in Torfaen by calling 0300 30 31 222, 8am to 8pm between Monday and Friday, and 8am to 6pm on weekends.