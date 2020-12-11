Don’t fancy cooking at home this Christmas?

IT'S granted that the festive season will be a little different this year but one thing remains the same - no one wants to be stuck doing the washing up.

Perhaps you can’t see your nearest and dearest or maybe you’ve got a smaller crowd than usual?

It's time to put the worry to one side and let the professionals handle Christmas dinner.

Here are the places in Newport that still have space for lunch on the big day:

Potters Pub

Four courses for £49.95 per person

Potters is putting on a spectacular Christmas feast this year with a four course dinner.

Menu favourites include king prawns, classic roast and all the trimmings, Christmas pud, Lotus Biscoff cheesecake and a cheese platter.

There are two sittings, between 12-3pm or 3.30 - 5pm and you can book children's meals for £24.95.

To find out more visit the website.

The Dragonfly, Coedkernew

Three courses for £61.95 per person

The Dragonfly has curated an extra-special Christmas day menu this year, with options for your little ones too.

Catering to all dietary requirements, there really is something for everyone, from a roasted shallot tart tatin, to hand-carved turkey and beef fillet wellington to apricot crème brûleé or traditional Christmas pudding.

To see the full menu visit their website.

Celtic Manor, Usk Valley

Starting at £99 for six people.

If you're choosing to celebrate at home this year, why not try the fabulous Celtic Manor 'gourmet to go' option for your Christmas Day feast or Boxing Day lunch?

With a range of boxes and sizes to choose from there's something for everyone. A traditional turkey dinner for six costs £99 whilst a 6 person prime rib of beef meal costs £120.

Orders must be placed by midday on December 20. If you book by December 13 you can get a complimentary bottle of prosecco.

It couldn't be simpler, once you've placed your order all you need to do is collect your festive box on Christmas eve from the Exhibition Hall.

To book visit the website.

The Harvester, Newport Retail Park

Three courses for £47.99 per person

Let the experts take care of the cooking this Christmas by booking at The Harvester.

Menu highlights include duck pate, seafood trio, roast turkey, sirloin steak and ribs as well as traditional Christmas pudding and Baileys profiteroles.

For more information visit the website.

Blaina Wharf Pub, East Dock Road

Three courses for £51.99

Some favourites on the menu include french onion soup, prawn and crayfish cocktail, roast turkey, champagne salmon and mint chocolate gateau.

There are multiple childrens menu options available too.

To see the full menu visit the website.

