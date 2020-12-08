FANCY your moment in the spotlight?
Price comparison website, GoCompare, is looking for a handful of people to duet with their iconic moustached operatic tenor – Gio Compario – for a TV advert.
Gio Compario, AKA Welsh tenor Wynne Evans, said: “As it’s Christmas, I’m going to take a break from my favourite insurance jingle and will be looking to duet a festive classic instead with the Great British public.
“I can’t wait to ‘Go Compare’ the entries to find out who will join me on the next ad – my Christmas gift to the nation!”
Wannabe Mariahs and Michael Bublés can take to TikTok - where duetting became a massive trend during lockdown - to unleash their musical talent and sing a festive classic with Gio.
Those chosen, by Gio himself, will feature in a GoCompare one-off Christmas TV advert, broadcast in a one-off prime-time spot on December 25.
Think you’ve got what it takes?
Entrants should simply follow @gio.compario and post their TikTok duet to Gio’s rendition of Deck the Halls by no later than midday on December 9 using #DuetWithGio
The competition is free to enter and a 'handful' of songsters will be selected to star in the advert airing on Christmas Day.