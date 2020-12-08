MARK Drakeford has explained why Wales is not recommending schools close early for Christmas.

The first minister said he recognised there were benefits to children and families staying at home in the run-up to December 25, but some people would be tempted to ignore the coronavirus public health rules.

Last week, the Welsh Government and the Welsh Local Government Association said it was a priority to keep schools open until December 18 "with as little disruption as possible".

But some councils have already broken ranks – Blaenau Gwent announced all schools would move to online-only teaching a week earlier to “reduce the potential for pupils needing to self-isolate over the Christmas period”.

MORE NEWS:

In the Senedd today (Tuesday), Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price asked if the Welsh Government had considered a period of "pre-isolation" for children and their families.

This would involve a period of self-imposed quarantine, lasting for 10 days – the incubation period of Covid-19.

The Welsh Government's scientific advisors said this week that pre-isolation "would likely be an effective way of lowering your risk of infecting others".

Mr Drakeford said a period of pre-isolation "would be to the advantage of all families", but behavioural evidence suggested closing schools could place some children "in even riskier environments".

"If I thought that those young people would genuinely be at home, genuinely self-isolating, genuinely creating that period before Christmas to keep them safe, I'd be attracted to the idea," he said.

"I'm afraid the risks are that that simply wouldn't happen, that those children would be doing riskier things than they would in school. Better for them to be in school."

Mr Drakeford also said it was better for vulnerable children and the children of key workers if schools were kept open until the end of term.