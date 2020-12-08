THE rollout of the first Covid-19 vaccine gives people hope that next year can be much better than 2020, according to first minister Mark Drakeford.

Mr Drakeford said 2020 was a “long and difficult” year and the administering of the Pfizer vaccine gave the public a “glimmer of light” after 12 months dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as figures showed Wales was the only part of the UK where incidents of Covid-19 were not falling at the end of November.

While Mr Drakeford ruled out any further toughening of the restrictions ahead of the five-day UK-wide Christmas relaxation, he warned further measures could be introduced afterwards.

He said all but one local authority had shown rising numbers, with some areas having more than 500 cases per 100,000 and some positivity rates of 25 per cent.

The seven-day rolling average has been increasing each day for the last 18 days, he said.

“These are incredibly serious figures,” Mr Drakeford told the plenary.

“The measures we take are simply proportionate to the scale of the difficulty we face and we have to act together, each one of us in our own lives, to do the right things that will bring the virus under control.

“Then we will have a path into next year that is different. In the meantime, nobody should underestimate the seriousness of the position we are facing in Wales.”

A controversial ban on alcohol sale in pubs and restaurants was brought in last Friday.

Welsh Conservative leader Paul Davies said infection rates were now higher than when Wales entered the 17-day firebreak in October.

“The fact is there are now more than 1,800 coronavirus-related patients in hospitals across Wales, which is the highest number since the pandemic began,” he said.

“It shows that something has seriously gone wrong.”

In reply, Mr Drakeford said the firebreak was successful as it suppressed the R number for three weeks.

“It did what we hoped it would do,” he said.

“The problems we have faced have been in the post-firebreak period when the virus has circulated faster and further than the modelling would have suggested and hence the need to take further action now.

“We need to give those measures an opportunity to make a difference. I don’t think that means we will be taking further measures this side of Christmas.

“The other side of Christmas, the advice in the Technical Advisory Cell report is clear that a period of relaxation over Christmas will lead to a further rise.

“That means any responsible government has to think about measures that might be needed in order to protect the health service and to prevent avoidable deaths.”

Mr Drakeford added: “This is a moment when hope is really important to people. This has been such a long and difficult year in the lives of so many people here in Wales.

“Today when the vaccine is being used for the first time it does give us that glimmer of light at the end of what is still a long tunnel in front of us.”