LIVE: Grimsby v Newport - Amond doubles County's lead

LIVE: Grimsby v Newport - League Two updates
- - The first of three away games for pace-setting County.
- - Michael Flynn's side fresh from a hard-fought win against Morecambe at Rodney Parade.
- - The Exiles can move four points clear of second-placed Cheltenham by beating Ian Holloway's side.
- - Newport bring in Kevin Ellison, Joss Labadie and Robbie Willmott.
- - Labadie hits the post in second minute.
- - Twine fires County in front with deflected free-kick.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment