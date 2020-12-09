A NEW shop supporting a charity helping disabled people has opened its doors in Newport.

The Sense shop, in Commercial Street, has opened - with coronavirus safety measures in place.

Sarah Awcock, who is supported at Sense TouchBase Wales, a centre for people with complex disabilities, was invited to cut the ribbon.

She was joined by Kate Wright, Sense TouchBase Wales manager, Tamasree Mukhopadhyay, manager of the new shop, and Heather Longford, assistant shop manager.

The shops will sell a variety of donated goods, including clothing, household items, furniture, accessories, books, media and small electrical goods.

All proceeds will go towards supporting people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.

Sense shop manager, Tamasree Mukhopadhyay, said: “We are delighted to have opened a new Sense shop in Newport and we are excited to welcome our customers through the doors.

"The health and wellbeing of our customers staff and volunteers is our top priority and we are taking every measure to protect them at this time.

“We have a great team of volunteers to help run the shop, but we’d love to welcome more. It’s a brilliant way to meet new people and learn new skills.

"We’d also like to appeal for donations from the local community, which provides vital income to help Sense to support people with complex disabilities.”

Newport is one of several new shops to open in Wales as part of a national campaign with property developer Rob Lloyd and his company, Bearmont Capital, to set up shops across the country to help raise vital funds for Sense.

Coronavirus safety measures include thoroughly cleaned stock, protective screens at the till and a limited number of customers permitted at a time.

If you’d like to volunteer at the shop call 01633 250878.

Items can be donated to the shop at Unit 2, 147/148 Commercial Street, Newport, NP20 1LN