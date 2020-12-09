MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has called on residents across the county to ensure they are following coronavirus regulations as cases hit a significant high last week.

In the seven days up to Sunday, December 6, the county saw 246 new cases – almost 100 more cases than any previous week since the start of the pandemic.

Cases have largely followed an upwards curve since the county recorded just 18 cases in the seven days up to September 27.

In the seven days up to November 1 the county recorded a new high of 146. That then went down to 113 the following week, before 147 cases were recorded for two weeks in succession.

In the seven days up to November 29 176 cases were recorded – a new high, before an even bigger jump last week.

Asked whether there was a particular reason for the jump in cases recently, the council says they have been informed it is due to household transmission.

The situation is particularly concerning in Magor and Rogiet, which last week recorded 64 cases at a case rate of 815.8 per 100,000. The average case rate across Wales last week was 326.8.

Neighbouring Caldicot South also recorded a high of 48 new cases at 585.6, and 30 cases were recorded in Caldicot North at 353 case rate.

The rest of the cases are as follows;

Gilwern and Llanfoist: 24 cases at a rate of 280.2

Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: 24 cases at a rate of 279.8

Abergavenny North: 20 cases at a rate of 287

Chepstow South: 15 cases at a rate of 174.3

Abergavenny South and Crucorney: 15 cases at a rate of 179.7

Monmouth and Wyesham: 12 cases at a rate of 106.4

Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: nine cases at a rate of 123

Chepstow North and Trellech: five new cases at a rate of 51.6

On Monday chief executive of the council Paul Matthews tweeted: “Huge numbers. Magor, Undy, Rogiet and Caldicot are far too high – this is community transmission.

“You need to redouble your efforts to stay safe in these areas. This is a major community challenge.”

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “There is a high prevalence of case rates across all the Gwent authority areas currently and with wide community spread causes relating to household transmission continues to push case rates up.

“It is key that our communities adhere to the advice of keeping safe distances, washing hands and wearing masks as necessary to keep such transmission rates down.”