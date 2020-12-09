We should be troubled to see the latest data showing that Wales has the most deaths per head of the UK nations within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

I fear that, by keeping people locked down during the summer, when hospitals have more capacity, the Welsh Government only postponed infections into the winter, when the NHS is more stretched by seasonal illnesses.

However, it is very encouraging that vaccines are being approved at such speed by the UK regulator, particularly when compared to the European Medicines Agency.

I am proud that the University of Oxford, where I was fortunate enough to study, has been so prominent in development of a vaccine. Their one will be easier to distribute as it can be stored in a normal fridge and they are giving it away at cost without making it a profit.

We should be proud that, as we properly leave the EU, we are still a world-beating force in many areas, including science. Developing counties may benefit much more from the Oxford and Astra Zeneca vaccine than from overseas aid of 0.7 per cent rather than 0.5 per cent of GDP.

I would emphasise to readers how high rates of Covid-19 infection are in Gwent again now. Many people will quite sensibly want to continue a cautious approach until the vaccine is rolled out in the next few months.

I object to many of the Welsh Government's rules telling people what they can and cannot do, buy and drink. I also think we have made a mistake in Wales by using the crisis to state-build. There was no justification for imposing a border with England while supporting travel from much higher infection areas within Wales.

I do not think people should necessarily meet up as three households for Christmas just because the government decides it is allowed. People should make their own decisions after assessing how high the risks are. I recommend caution since the infection rate is now very high in Wales.

My family will have a strange Christmas this year, as my three children will not see their grandparents, who have decided it is safer for them to celebrate on their own this year.

At least we now see light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines being rolled out, and we will be properly reunited next year, as will so many families around the UK.

I am optimistic that 2021 will be better than 2020, that we will overcome this virus with science and sense, and that we will come together again as a country after a proper Brexit. Merry Christmas.