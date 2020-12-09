TRADERS near the border in Chepstow and Monmouth have been sharing their thoughts on the new travel restrictions for England and Wales.

New regulations published by the Welsh Government last week allow people in Wales to travel to areas of England that are under tier one and two restrictions.

Under the new rules which came into effect on Friday, people in Wales can travel to areas such as the Forest of Dean, Herefordshire and Gloucester, but can’t travel to Bristol or south Gloucestershire – both in tier three.

Pub traders in Wales were already facing a particularly challenging period after an alcohol ban was announced to run from last Friday until at least December 18, and Debbie Birch, landlady at The Boat Inn in Penallt - on the Wales side of the border - says the new rules added salt to the wound.

“We’ve been quiet all weekend, and were almost empty after 3pm every day,” she said.

“When you’re in this industry you become so obsessed with following the rules you sometimes forget the bigger issues. When you step back and realise what’s happening, it isn’t fair.

The Boat Inn overlooking the River Wye

The Boat Inn overlooking the River Wye

“Lots of people walked away from us over the weekend because we can’t serve alcohol and can’t stay open after 6pm, and it’s frustrating to think they probably just crossed the river (Wye).”

Opposite The Boat is The Bell Inn – where landlord Nick Till explains the similar challenges he and other landlords are facing just over the border in England.

“People in Wales shouldn’t think people in England have got it easy,” he said. “Both us and The Boat are small pubs which serve our locals, and the major challenge is social distancing.

“Under the new rules here we can only serve people alcohol with their food, and under those rules we can’t guarantee we’ll cover costs in the week.

“I’m finding myself having to kick my friends out when they’ve finished their meal – it’s very uncomfortable.

“We’re closing on weekdays apart from Fridays because we know our locals – they come for a pint in the week, not a meal.”

Mr Till, who stresses he is operating a booking-only system, says he did see more people he didn’t know turn up over the weekend, and says there may be a challenge closer to Christmas of mitigating overcrowding in English pubs at the border.

READ MORE:

In Chepstow, councillor and trader Armand Watts says he believes footfall hasn’t seen a significant improvement since Friday.

“I don’t think the border restrictions here are making as big a difference as made out,” he said. “People are reluctant and scared to come out, and will be until they are vaccinated.

Councillor Armand Watts in Bulwark, Chepstow

Cllr Armand Watts in Bulwark, Chepstow

“My worry there is whether the vaccination rollout will be comprehensive enough to help our high streets.

“I’m aware of many traders in Chepstow who have been subsidising themselves on personal savings for a while now, and I do worry we’ll see a significant rise in traders calling it a day after Christmas.

“The good thing is I think most would probably go shopping to Bristol, and they can’t – so hopefully they recognise the seriousness of the situation for our traders and shop here.”

Jon Amphlett

Jon Amphlett

Jon Amphlett, part owner of Toytastik on Moor Street, has seen an increase in footfall since Friday based on previous weekends, but says the store has been coping well for a while now.

“On Friday we did have a lot of people from Tutshill who hadn’t been during lockdown,” he said. “It’s amazing how many had waited to shop with us. I think it does show a shift towards people shopping locally.

“It’s so important for us to have that footfall now because we will see a drop off after Christmas."

Monnow Street

Monnow Street

Yvonne Perry, owner of Envee at Monnow Street in Monmouth town centre, says she feels she has bucked the trend this year with constant high footfall – particularly in the build up to Christmas.

“I’d like to think it’s because I sell a good and unique product,” she said. “Perhaps it’s also because people couldn’t cross the border and stayed and supported their locals.

“I hope that is something that continues now these restrictions have been lifted.”