THIS year marks the 166th anniversary of a remarkable tale of Monmouth’s prison governor, who may be unique in legal history by being the only governor to end his career behind bars in his own jail.

In the days before Monmouthshire County Council was established in 1888 magistrates were responsible for much of local government, as well as roads, bridges and prisons.

One of their tasks was to appoint prison governors and closely monitor the running of jails. It was their diligence in an audit of Monmouth Jail in May 1854 which led to a most extraordinary disclosure.

Several years earlier they had dismissed the governor of Monmouth Jail for being absent for long hours and sometimes returning home drunk. His behaviour was seen as totally unacceptable and not compatible with the status of a senior officer.

When the Appointments Committee met at the town hall in Usk in 1841 to consider applications for a replacement governor their decision that day was to lead to a conclusion which none of them could have foreseen. After deliberating for some time they reached a short list of two candidates: one was Samuel Barrett, clerk and assistant governor of Bristol Jail and the other was Thomas Morre, deputy governor of Gloucester Jail.

Both men were equally qualified and testimonials confirmed their sound characters.

Historian John Greeves, in his study of Monmouth Jail, in the Monmouthshire Local History Journal, records that the decision was made in favour of Samuel Barrett and he and his wife who was appointed matron, moved to Monmouth at a salary of about £100 a year.

The committee had decreed that he should adhere to strict regulations, having regard to relevant Acts of Parliament concerning punishment and apply prison discipline accordingly.

Monmouth Gaol, located in North Parade, had been built in 1807 with an infirmary, a chapel and a treadmill.

Offenders were subject to a harsh regime of punishment accompanied by a restricted diet. Prisoners’ meals were sparse, consisting of oatmeal porridge, bread, soup, potatoes, a little meat, sugar and cocoa, but vegetables were not allowed.

It was oatmeal for breakfast, four ounces of cooked meat and 12 ounces of potatoes twice a week. The only exception seems to have been on Christmas Day when prisoners were given “a treat” of 6oz of meat and plum pudding.

Prison authorities claimed that the diet prescribed was similar to military prisons and therefore sufficient. This policy was seen as a particularly effective measure for deterring wrongdoers.

The prison regime, with its emphasis on loss of liberty and little by way of purposeful activity accompanied by a restricted diet, led inevitably to an outbreak of jail fever.

The visiting surgeon claimed that the lack of meat combined with the depressing nature of prison life made the prisoners unable to resist disease.

The governor visited the cells every day and kept a journal recording the health and discipline of all inmates - the number of which could vary from 60 to more than 90. Although built as a reforming prison there seems to be little evidence of a regime designed to rehabilitate prisoners.

It was not until prison reformer John Howard, founder of the Howard League for Prison Reform, that improvements were instigated. Despite adhering to strict discipline, Governor Barrett did introduce well-meaning improvements to conditions and extra rations.

Officials were impressed by the efficient way Barrett ran the prison and by his introduction of gradual improvements to the fabric of the building and the welfare of inmates. But behind this façade of efficiency Barrett was harbouring a dark secret.

At the end of each quarter he would submit financial accounts relating to wages paid and bills settled for supplies.

All went well until May 1854 when auditors discovered something amiss in the accounts.

For some time Barrett had been managing the prison under a cloak of secrecy: during the years he was making substantial improvements to the prison he was at the same time enhancing his own premises.

But now his secret was out. There was a deficiency in the accounts which placed the governor in an embarrassing position.

In order to avoid a public scandal attempts were made to resolve the problem, but, despite their best endeavours, the justices could not see how the shortage of funds could be made up.

With due regard to the protection of the public, they acknowledged that the sums were too large to discharge.

It was then that Barrett’s web of deceit fell apart as forged receipts came to light and the full extent of his mishandling of the accounts was painfully revealed. Events moved swiftly.

Police were called to investigate and confronted with the incriminating documents Barrett was arrested, then charged with two offences of forging receipts sent to the borough treasurer and four offences of forged receipts from traders.

In a statement to police Barrett said: “It’s a very bad job.”

He was immediately suspended and his wife was removed as Matron.

Just two months later Barrett appeared at a crowded Assize Court in Monmouth in the humiliating position of a prisoner standing in the dock while charges were read. In a faltering voice he pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Prosecuting counsel outlined the case against him by declaring that the substantial sum of £700 paid out by the treasurer had not been handed over to tradesmen for goods supplied including coal, corn, oatmeal and groceries.

The Monmouthshire Merlin in reporting the case described Barrett as “wearing an air of extreme dejection”. His defending counsel told the court: “During his period as governor there has not been a better conducted establishment”.

When asked if he wished to say anything Barrett said, in a tone full of emotion: “I never intended to defraud. I implore your mercy, my Lord”.

In passing sentence the judge told Barrett: “Your experience should have shown you the fatal consequences of your actions. It would be a shame for justice if the gaoler were to escape while the ordinary prisoner underwent punishment.”

The sentence of transportation for 15 years stunned the former governor. He collapsed and had to be helped from the dock down to the cells.

And so Barrett, who was 55 years old, suffered the ultimate disgrace of joining other offenders locked in a prison cell in The House of Correction.

What made him swerve from a position of trust and a career which had shown steady progress to move along a path which would ultimately lead to the self destruction of a once honourable and respected citizen is open to speculation.

His final move from Monmouth was to be taken to Chepstow to board a steamer bound for Portsmouth from where he would travel to Australia on a convict ship enduring a hazardous 14,000-mile journey to face an uncertain future.

Monmouth Gaol was built in 1790 and public hangings were held there until the 1850s. It closed in the 1860s and was demolished in 1884. Only the gatehouse, which is Grade II listed, is the only part of the jail to remain.