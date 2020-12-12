IN DECEMBER 1931, Oakdale and Blackwood were treated to a right royal.

Prince George - later to become King George VI and father of Queen Elizabeth II - was in the area as part of a three-day visit to find out more about the lives of South Wales miners.

His visit took him to Oakdale Colliery where he spent 90 minutes 2,000ft below the earth's surface talking to the men working at the coal face, touring the galleries and inspecting the latest developments in what was at the time one of the most up-to-date mines in the Welsh coalfield.

Oakdale Colliery eventually closed in March 1988.

The visit, which also took in Cefn Forest School, was reported in newspapers up and down the country.

One report said: "The Prince arrived yesterday on a three-day visit to the mining valleys of Monmouthshire. During his stay he will visit a large number of typical mining villages, see the miners in their homes, obtain an intimate view of the conditions in this tragically-stricken area, and see some of the welfare efforts which are being made to mitigate hardship.

"Prince George travelled by train to Severn Tunnel Junction, where he was met by Lord Treowen, Lord Lieutenant of Monmouthshire, who was his host last night. He drove by car a long journey to the Blackwood district, where he spent most of the day. He was accompanied by his Equerry, Major Humphrey Butler.

"The mine which the Prince descended was Oakdale Colliery, one of the properties of the of the Tredegar Iron and Coal Co (Ltd). As things are in South Wales today, it is one of the most prosperous in the whole of the coalfield, partly because it is one of the newer collieries and partly because it has been equipped on extremely up-to-date lines.

"Oakdale is a pioneer pit in the introduction of steel arching to supersede the old method of pit props. In this colliery along there are 25 miles of steel-arched haulage ways. The method has a double advantage of being safe and efficient and also of giving employment to a considerable number of steel workers.

"Prince George entered the cage wearing over his dark grey lounge suit, blue dungarees. He wore a leather pit cap and carried a stout pit staff. Accompanying him were a number of directors and managers.

Prince George on a visit to Cefn Forest School in December 1931

"Inside the mine Prince George has a 2,000 yards walk away from the shaft bottom and 2,000 yards back again.

"He expressed his admiration of the massive steel arches upholding thousands of tons of earth. He passed through eight working faces and talked to the miners hewing coal there.

"He was introduced to one interesting figure, a veteran collier named William Buncombe, who has worked underground for 50 years, and is still counted one of the finest hewers in the employment of the Company. The Prince shook hands with him and asked him how he liked the work and the miner told him her was perfectly happy.

"Prince George saw the pit ponies in their stables, examined the equipment of the ambulance men, and, when he was returning to the bottom of the shaft, was greeted by scores of miners of the afternoon shift.

"Dusk was falling when the cage brought him again to the surface.

"Before he left Oakdale, the Prince inspected members of the ambulance corps and the members of the British Legion.

"Before going to stay with his host, Lord Treowen, the Prince called at Blackwood Miners Institute, where he saw the men engaged in their usual recreations, and afterwards visited another mining village, Treharris.

"Earlier in the day the Prince was introduced to one example of the many phases of social work which are being carried out to lessen hardship among the children. In Monmouthshire free meals are provided for children at an annual cost of about £9,000. Each meal throughout the county costs 3.56d.

"The Prince went to Cefn Forrest School, where 77 children are fed each day at a cost per meal of 2.8d. All the scholars were gathered in the playground, and greeted the Prince with hearty cheers. Accompanied by members of the staff he inspected the school."