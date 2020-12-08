FANS and former players were among scores of people who turned out in Pontypool Park to say a fond farewell to rugby legend Ray Prosser, whose funeral was held today.

The procession passed through the park and past the ground Mr Prosser graced for decades as both player and coach.

The former prop - who won 22 caps for Wales and played for the British Lions in their fourth Test win against New Zealand in 1959 - died peacefully, aged 93, last month.

Described by Pontypool RFC as their ‘most influential representative’, Mr Prosser was a legend in the rugby world.

Ahead of the funeral, Pontypool RFC posted on social media: “Today we say goodbye to Pontypool RFC’s most legendary representative, Ray Prosser.

“Our thoughts are with Ray’s family on what will be an incredibly moving and sad day.

“Ray’s legacy will be cherished for years to come, and will never be forgotten.”

Pontypool RFC are to name a stand after Mr Prosser, honouring his legacy.

He played for Pooler from 1951-61, racking up around 300 appearances, before turning his hand to coaching.

He coached his hometown club from 1969 until 1987, a golden era during which he steered Pooler to become Welsh champions on five occasions, and winners of the Welsh Cup in 1983.

Mr Prosser was pivotal in the rugby careers of many players, including Graham Price, Bobby Windsor and Charlie Faulkner, Eddie Butler, Terry Cobner, David Bishop, Mark Ring, and more.

Previously, MP for Torfaen Nick Thomas-Symonds, said Mr Prosser "was Pontypool’s gift to top level rugby and someone who gave immense pride and enjoyment to the people of his town and Wales as a whole.

“Although opponents may not always have thought of his contribution quite as fondly when regularly being overrun by a rampaging Pooler pack!

“Ray gave his town so much, playing a part that is impossible to overstate in helping place Pontypool on the world rugby map.”