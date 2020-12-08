Last week we welcomed the amazing news of a Covid-19 vaccination approved for use in the UK.

And in the following days, there has been a tremendous amount of work going on to make sure we can support our colleagues in health to get this out to residents as soon as possible.

To protect the most vulnerable people in our communities, certain groups of people have been prioritised to receive the vaccine. If you are in one of these groups, you’ll be invited to attend a dedicated clinic, specifically set up to ensure your safety and that of the healthcare professionals who treat you.

There are also plans in place for people who are housebound and for care homes, which will mean the vaccine can be safely taken to them using a mobile service.

I appreciate some may have concerns about the vaccine and its fast development. It has been proven as safe and effective by the MHRA and will be one of the most effective ways of stopping Covid-19 from spreading and for us all to return to a more normal way of life.

Further and trusted information on safety, eligibility and consent is available on the Public Health Wales website.

While this important development gives us much needed hope and a feeling that 2021 may be a more positive year, we must not get complacent in any way.

Welsh Government has set out their guidance for the festive period with a very clear message – although restrictions will be lifted between December 23 and 27 allowing families to be together, we must think hard about who we see, what we do and the impact it could have. Covid-19 will not be taking time off for the holidays and there is always a risk that when we come together we could spread or catch the virus.

This festive period will most certainly be a time for reflection and but please also take the opportunity to stay safe as we enter into what will hopefully be the final stage in the battle against this pandemic.

Please continue to do your bit to prevent the spread: regular hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a face covering where required to protect yourself and others.

Finally, I would like to wish all our Newport residents a safe, healthy and happy Christmas and my hope for a positive 2021.