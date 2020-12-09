A JOURNEY from Newport on one of the world’s most luxurious trains has been cancelled.

The Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, was due to come to Newport this weekend, offering a VIP experience including a Christmas meal and bottle of wine.

But new coronavirus restrictions implemented in Wales mean that despite social distancing rules being introduced to the 1930s-style Pullman carriages, this has been cancelled.

A Northern Belle spokesman said: “Obviously we regret that we have had to cancel two trips from South Wales after more than 400 passengers had booked to travel with us.

“In view of the new Covid-19 restrictions we had no choice. But, of course, we understand why it was necessary to introduce them at this time.

“The safety of our passengers, staff and the local community are paramount. So we must all do what we can to stop this virus spreading.

“We have now written to all passengers and offered them a bonus £100 VIP voucher if they want to rebook and upgrade on another trip in 2021, which we hope they will do.

“Alternatively people can ask for a refund if they wish.”

The Northern Belle has several spectacular trips from Wales already organised for 2021.

These include Hampton Court Flower Show on July 8 from Swansea, Cardiff and Newport; the Dorset Food Festival at Weymouth from Cardiff and Newport on July 10; and the Dartmoor Steam Railway from Swansea, Cardiff and Newport on September 3.