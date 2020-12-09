REGULATORS have issued a warning to people who have a history of "significant" allergic reactions about the new coronavirus vaccine.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given precautionary advice to NHS trusts that anyone who has a history of significant allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines should not receive the vaccine.
Two NHS staff members who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday - on the first day of the mass vaccination programme - suffered an allergic reaction, the NHS in England has confirmed.
Both are recovering, it is understood.
The NHS in England said all trusts involved with the vaccination programme have been informed.
Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: “As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday. Both are recovering well.”
Vaccinations started across all of Wales' health board areas yesterday.
The first vaccines in Gwent were administered in Cwmbran, where around 300 people received their first dose of the vaccine.
Wales has received nearly 40,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which must be administered in two doses, meaning nearly 20,000 people can be vaccinated in Wales as part of the first wave.
The Welsh Government said more than 6,000 doses will be given by the end of this week.