NESTLE is voluntarily recalling one batch of its Nescafé Shakissimo Espresso Latte drink concerns it could be contaminated with hydrogen peroxide.

In the customer notice issued by Nestlé, the company says, “We are voluntarily recalling the above product due to the risk of the material used to clean the empty pots before filling in manufacture potentially causing an unpleasant taste with a tingling sensation when consumed.”

What is being recalled?





The product being recalled is the Nescafé Shakissimo Espresso Latte, pack size 190ml, with a use by date of 26 January 2021.

The use by date can be found printed on the top of the pot lid.

Only products with this use by date are affected. No other Nescafé Shakissimo Espresso Latte items with different dates are included by the recall.

What to do if you’re affected by the recall

The customer notice states that if you have one of the recalled products then you should not consume it. Instead, return it to the store from where you bought it for a full refund.

Alternatively, Nestlé says that you should dispose of the product, but hold onto the top of the pot lid with the use by date on it.

Send the lid to the following address for a full refund:

Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services

Nescafe Shakissimo Espresso Latte Recall

PO Box 205

York

YO91 1XY

If you want more information, then you can contact the Nestlé Customer Careline by phoning 0800 00 00 30 in the UK, or 00800 6378 53685 in the Republic of Ireland.

The lines are open between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

What is hydrogen peroxide?





Hydrogen peroxide is a household chemical that has a multitude of uses, such as for cleaning and bleaching.

It was once used as an antiseptic on mild wounds, however it is no longer recommended for that purpose. While it does kill bacteria, studies have shown that it can be harmful to the cells that your body requires for healing.

Healthline says, “Swallowing hydrogen peroxide, especially at higher concentrations, can cause vomiting, inflammation, or damage to hollow organs.”

If you’re worried about having consumed hydrogen peroxide, you should phone NHS 111 for advice.

If you, or someone else, are showing signs of being seriously ill, such as vomiting, loss of consciousness, drowsiness or seizures, call 999 and request an ambulance.