A DRIVER who killed a man after hitting him from behind at 70mph on the M4 could not explain how the crash happened, a court heard.

Cecil Scott, 62, is on trial accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of 56-year-old Jeffrey Paul Williams from Cwmbran.

The defendant, a professional driver who collects and delivers vehicles across the country, has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Prosecutor James Wilson told Cardiff Crown Court how Mr Williams died as a result of a “catastrophic” crash on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

The collision happened at around 4.30pm on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between Junction 30 Cardiff Gate and Junction 28 for Tredegar Park in Newport.

The jury heard how Scott, of Ashfield, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, was making his way home after delivering vehicles in Gloucestershire and South Wales.

He left Bassetts dealership in Swansea driving a Honda SUV and had stopped at the Cardiff Gate services to use the lavatory before continuing his journey.

Mr Wilson and PC David Thomas, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, read out the interview Scott gave the day after the fatal crash.

Explaining his version of the collision, the defendant said: “I was on cruise control. I was cruising in traffic. The traffic ahead of me was flowing nicely.

“I didn’t take my eyes off the road. The next thing I know, I’m in the back of this car.

“I couldn’t work out how it happened.”

The court has heard how the weather was bright and clear and it was "a great day for driving".

Scott added: “The traffic was free flowing. I didn’t see no red lights.

“I wasn’t speeding. I didn’t turn on the radio. I didn’t touch my phone.

“Steve Wright was on the radio. Nothing in the car distracted me. Nothing outside distracted me.

“I can’t work it out. That keeps playing in the back of my mind.”

The defendant was then shown dashcam footage from Mr Williams’ Perodua car of Scott “swerving all over the road”.

