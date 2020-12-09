ZOOPLA and John Lewis have teamed up to John Lewis to offer £500 worth of vouchers to spend as part of Zoopla's competition to find the UK's most festive home.

In a tough year amid the coronavirus pandemic people have been decorating their home earlier than ever in an attempt to bring on the festive cheer.

In light of that, property company Zoopla is giving UK residents the chance to earn a reward for their efforts, as it launches a competition to find the country’s most festive home.

Win £500 worth of vouchers

The Festive Homes competition is encouraging people to deck the halls and decorate their houses for Christmas, in a bid to be crowned the most festive home in the country.

Decorations can include everything from fairy lights, tinsel and baubles, to garlands, ornaments, wreaths and sparkle, to create a truly show-stopping Christmassy home.

Once your festive display is complete, you simply need to take a photo and submit it online to Zoopla.

The lucky winner will be crowned on 22 December 2020, and will win £500 worth of vouchers to spend at John Lewis.

Tom Parker, Consumer Expert at Zoopla said, “There’s no doubt 2020 has been a difficult year for many, which is why we’d like to give back to communities across the UK and encourage them to decorate their homes with a chance to be crowned the UK’s Most Festive Home.

“Have you got the biggest Santa in the neighbourhood sitting on your driveway? Do you have a light show that rivals Regent Street? Or a creatively decorated Christmas tree?

“We’d love to reward the effort you’ve gone to brightening up your local community.“

How to enter

Entrants are asked to complete an online form with their details and upload a picture of their festive home.

All submissions must be made by midnight on 20 December 2020, and the winner will be crowned two days later.

The competition is open to those aged 18 and over, and you must live in the UK to apply.