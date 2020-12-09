LIAM Payne hinted at a return for One Direction when he faced questions from fans on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.
Liam, 27, appeared on the show ahead of the band featuring in The Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Thursday, December 10.
The show will be available for fans at home on Capital, Global Player, Sky One and YouTube from 7pm and will feature Little Mix, Harry Styles and Stormzy.
One fan asked the question every One Direction fan wants to know, will the band be getting back together?
“I definitely think in the future there’s time for it but I think everyone is enjoying doing their own solo stuff right now,” Liam said.
“It’s always hard to speak on behalf of everyone because I feel like I get asked this question more than any of the rest of the boys.
“We’ve spoken a lot more over the time of Covid, I’d say more than any time we’ve spoken before which has been great.
“But yeah, some time in the future I’m sure.”
Later in the show Liam wowed listeners with his impression of former band mate Harry Styles.
.@LiamPayne impersonating @Harry_Styles. That is all. pic.twitter.com/gPGFnFB47I— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) December 8, 2020
Presenter Roman Kemp took credit for the impression claiming to have taught the singer how to do impersonate Styles before showing off his own take on the singer.
