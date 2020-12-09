MORE than 600 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today by Public Health Wales - the biggest amount recorded in a single day in the area.

It is the third time in just a week that the daily record for confirmed cases in Gwent has been broken.

And seven more deaths due to the virus have been confirmed in Gwent too, taking the total here since the pandemic began - based on the measure used by Public Health Wales- to more than 500.

The figures show that coronavirus continues to tighten its grip despite the restrictions in place to try to stop its spread.

The new Gwent cases - 638 - are among 2,238 confirmed across Wales today by Public Health Wales, which also confirmed 31 more deaths, including the seven in Gwent.

The total number of deaths recorded by Public Health Wales in Wales since the pandemic began, now stands at 2,756.

Today's confirmed cases in Gwent are: Newport, 224; Caerphilly, 203; Torfaen, 75: Blaenau Gwent, 74; Monmouthshire, 62.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to December 6 - has risen again, to 351.5 per 100,000.

Blaenau Gwent's rolling weekly case rate has increased to 574 per 100,000, which is now the third highest in Wales), behind Neath Port Talbot (693.6 per 100,000), and Merthyr Tydfil, where resurgent coronavirus has pushed the rate up to 586.8 cases per 100,000.

Newport's case rate is now above 500 (506.9) which is now the fourth highest highest in Wales. The case rate in Caerphilly has climbed to 498.7, and up to the fifth highest in Wales, while Torfaen's rate is 459.8 (the ninth highest in Wales). The rate in Monmouthshire has also gone up, to 301.3 (12th highest in Wales).

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Cardiff - 332

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 234

Newport - 224

Swansea - 211

Caerphilly - 203

Neath Port Talbot - 171

Carmarthenshire - 133

Bridgend - 122

Vale of Glamorgan - 79

Torfaen - 75

Blaenau Gwent - 74

Flintshire - 70

Monmouthshire - 62

Merthyr Tydfil - 55

Wrexham - 40

Pembrokeshire - 34

Ceredigion - 26

Conwy - 18

Denbighshire - 15

Powys - 10

Gwynedd - eight

Anglesey - three

Unknown location - 19

Resident outside Wales - 30

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.