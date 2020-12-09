A GOOD samaritan has gone out of his way to make sure Father Christmas visits children in Bettws ahead of Christmas.
Godfrey Jamie usually arranges for Santa to visit the neighbourhood's schools and clubs, but this year things have been made more complicated due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Bettws in Bloom chairperson Anne Royle.
But Mr Jamie and the Bettws in Bloom team have arranged instead for a socially-distanced Santa's Grotto at the organisation's community centre.
Father Christmas visited last Saturday, and plans to pay the grotto another visit this Saturday (December 12) between 10am and midday, with selection boxes for the children who visit.
"The look on the children's faces was worth a million pounds," Mrs Royle said of last weekend's visit.
She praised Mr Jamie for organising the event and paying for 100 selection boxes to be given to local children.
Anyone hoping to see Santa at the Bettws in Bloom community centre this weekend must be accompanied by an adult.
Social-distancing and a one-way system will be in place, in line with the Covid-19 public health rules.