A ONE-VEHICLE accident closed a lane on the westbound M4 for around an hour this afternoon.
The crash, reported at around 1.50pm, happened approaching the slip road for junction 29 for the A48(M).
No injuries were reported.
An accident is causing tailbacks between junction 28 A48 (Tredegar Park) and junction 29 A48(M). Picture: Traffic Wales.
Traffic was queuing after the incident back to junction 28 A48 (Tredegar Park), but has now cleared.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the M4 J28 towards J29 shortly before 1.50pm today.
"No injuries reported.
"One lane was closed for recovery work to take place but re-opened shortly before 2.50pm today."