THE public are being asked to nominate a local good cause to have its own dedicated bus to advertise its work throughout 2021.

Welsh transport provider Adventure Travel, formerly NAT Group, has donated thousands of pounds to charities and causes over the years, but this will be the first time it has selected a 'charity of the year' to focus its fundraising efforts on.

Nominations received by January 4 will be shortlisted and put into an online vote for the public to choose the winner by January 22; the winner will be announced on January 26.

The elected ‘Adventure Travel Charity of the Year’ will have a dedicated charity bus which will be seen across South Wales and advertise the charity.

The winner will also have regular fundraising activities organised by the bus and coach operator throughout the year, along with PR support and social media mentions.

Adventure Travel Managing Director, Adam Keen, said: “Charities have had a particularly difficult year, with fundraising events cancelled and many have seen reductions in individual and corporate financial support.

“Like other businesses, we receive a huge number of charitable requests and whilst we try to offer support as much as we can, it is incredibly difficult to narrow down the applications. In response to this, and following suggestions from our colleagues, we decided to nominate a ‘Charity of the Year’ annually from January 2021 onwards.

“As well as hosting several fundraising events throughout the year, we will be giving up advertising space on one bus for our recognised charity to spread awareness of their cause. This would normally generate around £10,000 a year in revenue, making it a very valuable addition to the offer with real commercial value.”

To nominate a local good cause for Adventure Travel’s Charity of the Year, e-mail RhianMurphy@natgroup.co.uk.

To stay up to date with Adventure Travel news, or for more information, check out @NatGroupLtd on Facebook or visit natgroup.co.uk

Adventure Travel will also be taking part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper day on Friday December 11, asking both passengers and team members to wear their festive knitwear. Charity boxes will be located across the three depots with posters going up on each of the 150 vehicles.