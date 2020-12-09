THE Welsh Government has rubbished claims Wales is heading for a total ban on alcohol this month.

A voice message has been circulated widely on social media in recent days claiming to have inside knowledge of an upcoming period of prohibition.

The female speaker claims she knows knows “one of the chief inspectors in a Welsh police force”.

She goes on to claim that that officer has told her that “from the 17th of December no alcohol will be allowed to be sold anywhere in Wales – not even in supermarkets”.

Today (Wednesday), the Welsh Government dismissed the claims as "simply not true" and urged people in Wales to rely on accurate sources for their information about Covid-19.

The Welsh Government will hope the rumour can be quashed before it spreads too widely. One reader told the Argus the rumour was being shared by friends in several of his Whatsapp groups this afternoon.

Shops and supermarkets in Wales are unaffected by the current coronavirus restrictions and can sell alcohol as normal.

The hospitality sector in Wales, however, is not allowed to sell or allow the consumption of alcohol on its premises.

They must also close at 6pm each day, and other indoor entertainment venues like cinemas have been ordered to close completely until further notice.

By law, these regulations must be reviewed by December 17, and if they are not amended or lifted, must again be reviewed every 21 days.

They are currently due to expire on February 19.