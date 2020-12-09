A 52-YEAR-OLD woman was taken to hospital yesterday after hit-and-run in the Ebbw Vale area.
The incident took place at around 4.40pm between the Cwmdraw Industrial Estate and Gibbons Road in the town's Newtown area.
Police say the woman, a pedestrian, suffered "serious injuries" as a result of the collision with a car.
The driver of the car - which was described as silver - did not stop, and continued to drive in the direction of Newtown.
Now Gwent Police are appealing for information on the identity of the driver.
"Anyone with any dash cam footage or who was in the area at the time is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2000445872," said a Gwent Police spokeswoman.
"Or you can direct message on Facebook or Twitter. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."