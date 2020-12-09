A MAN with a history of offending is back behind bars after he admitted burglary with intent and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.
Kyran Peplar, 29, of Borfa Place, Cefn Fforest, was jailed at Newport Magistrates’ Court following his guilty plea to a raid in Blackwood last month.
That offence put him in breach of a suspended sentence for attempted burglary in September.
Peplar, jailed for six years and six months in 2012 for an armed robbery at a Pentwynmawr takeaway, also admitted being in possession of cannabis.
The defendant was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge following his release from custody.
