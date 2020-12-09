FURTHER coronavirus restrictions are possible in Wales before Christmas, and afterwards too, the Chief Medical Officer for Wales has said.

Dr Frank Atherton said coronavirus rates are "much higher" than the Welsh Government had anticipated heading into Christmas.

A five-day relaxation of the rules has been agreed around the festive period, but Dr Atherton said he is "worried".

Asked if current restrictions are sufficient, Dr Atherton said: "We have tried throughout this pandemic to balance the direct risk of coronavirus harm with the economic and social risks, and that has lead us to have to make some very difficult decisions.

"We are at risk of getting into the Christmas period with rates much higher than we had anticipated or had hoped.

"Ministers are considering what further things may be possible in the run-up to Christmas.

"When I look at the numbers that we have seen over the last week I am really worried about where we are going.

"I do not think things are out of control, but they are rising and they are rising quickly."

Dr Atherton said ministers are considering their options, and cabinet would be meeting this week to look at possibilities.

He added: "We have to ask ourselves what more can be done in the short time we have before Christmas.

"One thing that can be done is that everybody can take personal responsiblity.

"Local authorities also have a role to play in the environment they provide as well.

"I am worried that we still have Christmas attractions running in our major cities. I think we should be questioning that."

Projecting forward, Dr Atherton said it is too soon to say what further restrictions may be needed in the future, but depending on where coronavirus rates are after Christmas, that more action would be taken.

He said: "We also need to think about the Christmas period itself.

"Beyond that I just do not know where we will be.

"We will have to see where the rates are and what the hospital situation is but we may well need to look at further restrictions beyond Christmas."