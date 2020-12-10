A MINOR injuries unit should be reintroduced at Chepstow Community Hospital, Monmouthshire, councillors have said.

A motion which won cross party support at a full council meeting, calls on Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) to bring back the unit, which it closed in 2011.

The health board closed the unit based on staff levels and patient demand at the time, but it says there are “no plans to revisit the decision”.

Put forward by Chepstow councillor Armand Watts, the motion congratulates the health board for the opening of Grange University Hospital ahead of schedule.

“This council recognises and agrees with the heath board’s strategic reconfiguration of its minor injuries units back into our local community hospitals across Gwent,” it says.

“With that in mind, Monmouthshire County Council calls on ABUHB to reintroduce the minor injuries unit to Chepstow Community Hospital.”

Cllr Watts said it is time to review the decision due to new housing developments for hundreds of homes on both sides of the border, and the scrapping of the Severn Crossings tolls.

He said Chepstow Community Hospital is a “wonderful facility” for the community but that it had been “massively underused”.

People in Chepstow have to travel 19 miles to their nearest minor injuries unit in Newport which Cllr Watts said is the “furthest point to travel for that specific service across Gwent”.

Council leader, Cllr Peter Fox, gave his support to the motion, describing Chepstow hospital as a “little jewel in the crown” which he said “could do so much more”.

“There’s an opportunity here for them to think again around how they can use that provision better for our community,” he said.

Labour group leader, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, said reintroducing the minor injuries unit made “complete sense” as it would ease pressure on A&E services and people would be treated locally.

Cllr Penny Jones, cabinet member for social care, safeguarding and health, also backed the call.

“In light of the increased numbers and the population increase in Chepstow I think there is room for a change of heart,” she said.

The motion was also backed by Independent councillor Frances Taylor who said plans to develop facilities at Chepstow hospital were unclear.

Liberal Democrat Linda Guppy said the hospital needed “better facilities for the community” but not a minor injuries unit.

A spokeswoman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “The health board has no plans to revisit the decision made on the minor injury unit at Chepstow Community Hospital, and is providing minor injury services at Ystrad Mynach Hospital, Nevill Hall Hospital, the Royal Gwent Hospital and Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in line with the agreed Clinical Futures plan.”