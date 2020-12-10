NATURAL Resources Wales (NRW) has launched a public consultation on plans to manage 11 woodland areas in Gwent, including work to tackle larch tree disease.

The agency has developed a 25-year management plan for 11 woodlands covering parts of the Caerphilly, Newport and Torfaen local authority areas.

"Over the last nine months during the pandemic, these spaces have been more important than ever, providing much needed opportunities for exercise, for family time and for moments of calm," Peter Cloke, NRW land management team leader, said.

“We know how valued our woodlands are, and we want to make sure the people who use them have the opportunity to feedback on the plans. This will help us to ensure these areas can continue to meet the needs of the local communities for years to come.”

The agency's plan sets out long term objectives and proposals for the future management of the woodlands and the trees within them.

It includes strategies for how NRW will continue to tackle 138 hectares of diseased larch in the area.

The consultation is open until January 13. View it online here.

Anyone wishing to participate but unable to view the proposals on NRW’s online consultation can contact 0300 065 3000 and request a hard copy.

Residents who wish to send feedback by post can send it to the following address by January 13:

Richard Phipps, Southern Ebbw Forest Resource Plan, Natural Resources Wales, Hadnock Road, Monmouth, NP25 3QG.