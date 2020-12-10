A DRUG dealer turned to trafficking heroin and crack cocaine after he went “off the rails” following the death of his grandmother.

Negos Pyke, 26, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was caught in the act by plain clothes police, Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said.

She told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant was also found carrying a lock knife by officers.

Miss Jackson said: “At around midday on March 31, the defendant was seen by the police to be waving at a dishevelled-looking man on Caerleon Way.

“The officers suspected a drug deal was about to take place and arrested him.”

Pyke was found with an £80 wrap of heroin of 29 per cent purity and one of crack cocaine worth £40 to £60 with a purity of 84 per cent.

A search of his home further unearthed six grip seal bags of cocaine of 69 per cent purity worth between £210 and £240.

Pyke pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of class A drugs, possession of cannabis and possession of a knife in public.

The father-of-one only had one previous conviction for public disorder.

Ieuan Bennett, mitigating, said: “The defendant moved to Wales from London in 2011 and lived with his grandmother.

“Sadly, she died last year and he said he went off the rails.

“He found it difficult to survive on benefits and he foolishly became involved in dealing class A drugs.

“The defendant is genuinely remorseful.”

Judge Michael Fitton QC handed Pyke a 25-month jail sentence for the drugs matters and a two-month consecutive custodial term for the knife offence.

The defendant’s total sentence was 27 months in prison and he will have to serve half that time before being eligible for parole.