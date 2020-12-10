DRUG seizures in Gwent fell last year, as the numbers across England and Wales increased by 20 per cent, figures show.
A total of 183,068 seizures took place overall in the year to March 31, compared with 153,136 in the previous 12 months, according to Home Office data.
This is the second consecutive annual increase after a fall in numbers since 2012.
However, Gwent Police recorded a three per cent fall in drug seizures, though forces across Wales recorded a four per cent increase.
Seizures by Border Force shot up 55 per cent from 8,938 to 13,844, while those carried out by police forces rose by 17 per cent from 144,198 to 169,224.
The rise was “mainly driven by an increase in the number of seizures of class B drugs”, a Home Office report said, with cannabis being the most commonly seized drug after it was found in 71 per cent of drug seizures during the period.
In Gwent, 71 per cent of seizures were of cannabis, with 1,522 cannabis plants confiscated during the time period.
While nearly one in four seizures were of Class A drugs, including cocaine, crack, ecstasy, heroin, LSD, methadone, morphine.
Police forces carry out the majority of seizures (92 per cent), with most tending to be smaller quantities of drugs from individuals while Border Force tend to seize much larger amounts, typically from trafficking for supply.
By quantity, Border Force seized 92 per cent of heroin, 88 per cent of cocaine, 81 per cent of herbal cannabis, 79 per cent of anabolic steroids, 77 per cent of cannabis resin and 67 per cent of ecstasy.