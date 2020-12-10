JOHN Lewis is recalling a range of baby sleeping bags after they were found to pose a potential choking Hazard.
The high street retailer is recalling five different products due to a risk relating to the popper fastening on the sleeping bag, which could cause choking.
The products being recalled were sold both in John Lewis stores and on the retailer’s website between February and November 2020.
Which products are being recalled?
The products being recalled, and their corresponding product codes, are as follows:
John Lewis & Partners Jurassic Garden Dinosaur Stripe Baby Sleeping Bag
Product codes: 33026530, 33026531, 33026532, 33026469, 33026470, 33026471
John Lewis & Partners Jurassic Garden Dinosaur Print Baby Sleeping Bag
Product codes: 33026110, 33026111, 33026112, 33026527, 33026528, 33026529, 33026472, 33026473, 33026474
John Lewis & Partners Leckford Bunny Baby Sleeping Bag
Product codes: 33026107, 33026108, 33026109
John Lewis & Partners Leckford Bunny Baby Sleep Bag, Pack of 2
Product codes: 33026521, 33026522, 33026523, 33026423, 33026452, 33026453
John Lewis & Partners Plain Cotton Muslin Sleeping Bag
Product codes: 33026479, 33026478, 33026477, 33026465, 33026463, 33026464
What should I do if I’ve purchased one of these products?
If you’ve purchased or received one of the above sleeping bags, you are advised to stop using it and return it to your nearest John Lewis shop. You will be entitled to a full refund.
If you have any queries or require further information, you can call John Lewis’ customer helpline on 01698 545 160, between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm on Saturday, and 11am to 6pm on Sunday.
John Lewis said, “We apologise for any concern and inconvenience that this product recall will cause you.”
