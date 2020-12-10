FREE parking in Caerphilly county borough town centre car parks will be extended until the end of next March, the council’s cabinet has agreed.

The council had suspended charges at pay and display car parks until December 31, but at a meeting yesterday the move was extended until at least March 31 2021, to help businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions and support residents in “staying local” for shopping.

Free parking will also continue to be offered at country parks, with the exception of Cwmcarn Forest, where different arrangements are being considered.

The move by the Labour-led council has been welcomed by Independent and Plaid Cymru groups who have been calling for the extension.

A cross-party task and finish group has been considering the issue and is due to report its findings to the cabinet in January.

But Sean Morgan, deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and enterprise, said the extension was a “great interim move” ahead of the group’s report.

“This is something that businesses desperately need and I am sure they will be glad to know the council is doing all it can to support them,” he said.

The free parking extension from January 1 to March 31 is expected to result in a loss of income of £180,000 for the council, which will need to be funded by the local authority.

But council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden said it is vital to support businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s our aim as a cabinet to support our local businesses on every front and do as much as we possibly can to make sure they survive this time because it is very difficult,” she said.

Cllr Colin Mann, the council’s Plaid Cymru group leader, said the issue would need to be kept under review and may need to be extended again.

“It’s not the length of time that we asked for in the motion that we suspended but it is a welcome move in the right direction,” he said.

Independent councillor, Kevin Etheridge, said traders in Blackwood would support the move.

“I am pleased that all town centre council car parks will be free of charges during this difficult period as we need to protect our High Street to help all independent businesses,” he said.