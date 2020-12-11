HAVE you ever thought of what you'd spend the money on if you won the lottery?

Tonight's Euromillions jackpot is £150 million - just imagine all you could do with that!

The top three things Brits spend their money on when they win big in the lottery includes a new house (54 per cent), sharing it with their loved ones and going on a lifetime of a holiday, according to money site Hitachi Personal Finance.

Matching five numbers gets you one million pounds but winning the jackpot can land you and your loved ones with more than enough cash for life.

Here are some of the flashiest properties in South Wales that you could splash the cash on if you won the lottery:

Six bed detached house

Devauden, Chepstow

£3,500,000

Yes, if you won the lottery (big time) you could afford to buy this famous Chepstow estate.

The 'Arts and Crafts' property has been individually designed to provide the most luxurious living all whilst enjoying magnificent views.

Sitting on 27 acres the estate boasts a main residence with six bedrooms, with two suites and ample bathrooms.

There are a further five main reception rooms with a huge games room as well as woodland, a paddock, pool and tennis court.

Five bed detached house

Coed Y Caerau Lane, Kemeys Inferior

£2,250,000

Purpose-built in 2018 this incredible home has everything you could want and more, with plenty of room to really put your own stamp on the place - if you had the cash.

Six bed townhouse

Fields Park Road, Newport

POA

This immaculate townhouse in Newport is the epitome of contemporary fusion design that appreciates a buildings heritage.

With jaw-dropping design this building really pays homage to its roots while effortlessly giving the home-owner everything they need to live a life of luxury.

There are a wealth of character features throughout the home including exposed beams and log burning stoves.

Additionally there is a secluded roof terrace, private balcony and large double garage - ideal for all the summer-time soirées you could host.

Seven bed detached house

Lower Road, Llandevaud

£1,490,000

A mesmirising home that could have jumped straight from the French Alps, this individually designed property packs a punch whilst still remaining a relatively blank canvas.

The property boasts far reaching views, a huge garden of approximately half an acre as well as seven huge bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

An ideal home for the rich and famous there's even a beauty salon, gym and built-in bar - is this a home or a hotel?

Six bed detached house

Belle Vue Lane, Upper Cwmbran

£1,100,000

Money might not be able to buy happiness but it sure can buy you a ticket for the next train there.

This property has some of the most spectacular views across the Welsh countryside whilst also boasting a luxurious interior fit for any lottery winner.

This family farm sits on 40 acres with extensive outbuildings and a self-contained three-bedroom guest cottage.

Blimey, if you won the Euro Millions you could buy all five of these properties.

