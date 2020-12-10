PUPILS at a Newport primary school are now in self-isolation following the confirmation of a positive coronavirus case.
St David's Primary is the latest in the city to have sent pupils home to self-isolate.
The confirmed case of coronavirus was reported this morning, in Year 2.
The year group has been sent home to isolate as a result.
READ MORE:
The isolation period has recently been reduced from 14 days to 10 by the Welsh Government.
This latest positive case comes as NAHT Cymru has called for a transition to a blended learning approach for the final week of term with a clear ‘stay at home’ message for all age groups, allowing families with children to reduce their social contacts before Christmas.
Earlier this week, health minister Vaughan Gething said that "real harm" could be caused by taking children out of school, and there was "no rationale" for doing so.