THE Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) have revealed the number plates they have had to ban on 2020 for being to rude.

The latest round of number plates banned from the road has been revealed as the new 20 and 70 number plates are introduced - and a warning, this article may include number plates of a sexual nature.

Many people enjoy having personalised plates as it allows the opportunity to express your personality through your car - however, government staff have to ensure that no offensive plates make it to the roads.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) targets number and letter sequences that appear to reference drugs, swear words, racial slurs, or other offensive terminology.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “The vast majority of registration numbers are available but the agency holds back any combinations that may cause offence, embarrassment, or are in poor taste.

“Many people enjoy displaying a personalised registration number and there are over 50 million registrations available on our website, with almost endless possibilities of combinations to suit a person’s taste, interests and budget.”

The DVLA hosts meetings twice a year to specifically identify potentially offensive number plates.

It’s not a computer that decides what is and is not acceptable, but instead a team of experts who check over every potential combination of letters and numbers to ensure that nothing slips through the cracks and onto the road.

The number of plates this year isn’t quite as extensive as last year, when the easily abused number 69 was launched.

A number of drivers managed to bag plates last year like ME69 LOL, ME69 GAG and BG69 WLY.

Banned number plates

These are 20 of the most shocking banned vehicle registrations numbers for the new 20 and 70 registration ranges, as released by the DVLA under Freedom of Information:

*A20 NAL

*A20 RSE

*C20 CK

*F20 OFF

BJ20 BOY

FF20 CKR

PE20 RVT

PR02 ZZY

SL20 AGG

WH20 RES

GA20 NJA

*B70 JOB

VA70 GNA

TT70 WNK

BA70 TRD

BU70 GGR

DR70 UGS

HE70 OIN

HO70 KER

SO70 TUM

How to get a personalised registration plate

If you’re interested in getting your hands on a personalised registration plate that hasn’t been banned by the DVLA, then you can do so through the DVLA personalised registration website here.

Just type in the word or name you’re looking for and the website will sort through the available plates and find ones that are most similar to what you’ve searched for.