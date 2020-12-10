CONTROVERSIAL plans for affordable homes in Pontypool have been recommended for approval by Torfaen council planners.

The plans are to develop land at Penywain Lane, Tranch, into 14 houses and 19 apartments. The units would contain a mix of one, two and three bedrooms.

The applicant is working with the registered social landlord Melin Homes, with the intention of all homes on the site being classed as affordable.

The proposal is to have one parking space per bedroom for each flat/house with an additional space for visitor parking along the new access road.

The council has received four letters objecting to the proposals and a petition with 12 signatories.

Concerns have been raised by local ward councillors over Penywain Lane, where someone died 14 months ago, citing the fact cars were parked on the left side of the road as a factor in the accident.

There are also worries over the visual impact of the development because there are no “three-storey flats in the surrounding neighbourhood”, and concerns over insufficient parking.

READ MORE:

Due to the nature of the development, the developer will be required to enter into a section 106 agreement -through which the applicant agrees to pay a specified sum to the council to be used for green space, schools, roads or other facilities in the area.

Because the development does not include a children’s play area, the developer will be required to contribute £30,764 for a similar facility and £37,488 for adult recreation.

The developer would also be required to contribute £20,000 towards traffic calming measures on Penywain Lane.

The application will be considered by the planning committee next Tuesday, December 15.