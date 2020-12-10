Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

NOW that Black Friday is over, the Christmas shopping season is officially in full swing. At Reviewed, our experts have spent weeks curating gift guides for everyone on your list, whether you're looking for the perfect present for mom or a last-minute stocking stuffer. While you can find great gifts at tons of retailers one of the most popular to shop is Amazon thanks to Prime shipping.

If you want to knock out all of your holiday shopping at the giant e-retailer, we've rounded up the 35 best gifts you can still get at Amazon right now. Some of our top picks include Apple AirPods, the wildly popular Barefoot Dreams throw blanket and the Revlon hair dryer that everyone is obsessed with. Do note that with shipping delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, items might take longer to deliver—even on Amazon—so we recommend completing your Christmas shopping ASAP.

1. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser

Best gifts on Amazon: Revlon Hair Dryer Credit: Amazon

While a high-end hairdryer is a thoughtful gift, most beauty lovers (or anyone with long hair) will be excited to receive the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser. This cult-favourite hair dryer brush has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. It's that popular. Our beauty expert tried it out to see if it lives up to the hype, and, boy, it does. Not only did it dry her wavy hair straight with some voluminous flips, but it did it in just 30 minutes.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser from Amazon for £64.99

2. Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts on Amazon: Kindle Paperwhite Credit: Amazon

Even if your giftee prefers the feel of a "real" book, they'll still appreciate an e-reader to easily access books while stuck at home. The Kindle Paperwhite is still the best e-reader we’ve ever tested and makes for an amazing gift, especially for the bookworm in your life. It gives them a seemingly unlimited library at their fingertips and it's waterproof, so they can read in the bathtub without fear.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for £144.99

3. Apple AirPods

Best gifts on Amazon: Apple AirPods Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

While Apple AirPods Pro earned our pick as the best truly wireless earphones, the popular earbuds are currently sold-out on Amazon. However, you can still treat your giftee to the original Apple AirPods, which we found to be a great option for most users, as well, but at a lower price.

Get the Apple AirPods from Amazon for £157

4. Ugg Slippers

Best gifts on Amazon: Ugg slippers Credit: Ugg

Slippers are always a great gift—but this year, it seems they're at the top of everyone's lists. For women, popular styles include the super plush Fluff Yeah slide (which celebrities from Selena Gomez to Madonna are obsessed with) and the Cozette slipper. For men, the Ascot slipper continues to be a top seller.

Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide from Amazon starting at £74.48

Get the Ugg Cozette Slipper from Amazon starting at £55.98

Get the Ugg Men's Ascot Slipper from Amazon for £118.25

5. iRobot Roomba

Best gifts on Amazon: iRobot Roomba Credit: iRobot

Give your loved ones the gift of a clean home with the iRobot Roomba. Our favourite smart vacuum is the Roomba i7+, which has a self-emptying dock along with smart mapping technology, both of which will make cleaning way less of a chore for your giftee.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ from Amazon for £749

6. The Comfy

Best gifts on Amazon: The Comfy Credit: Reviewed / The Comfy

The day I bought The Comfy is the day I realized I never have to be cold in my house again. Half hoodie, half blanket, The Comfy is lined with the plushest sherpa and is the most comfortable—and most convenient—way for your giftee to essentially wear their favourite throw around the house. I also love that it has a roomy hood along with a large front pocket that is perfect for carrying snacks, phones, etc.

Get the Comfy from Amazon for £30.99

7. JBL Flip 5

Best gifts on Amazon: JBL Flip 5 Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

They've spent hours curating the perfect Spotify playlists—now they just need a good way to listen to them. Here at Reviewed, we recommend the JBL Flip 5 if they want amazing sound quality and portable convenience. We chose it as the number one Bluetooth speaker out there thanks to the above reasons along with the fact it's decently waterproof and has impressively long battery life.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Amazon for £79.99

8. Fitbit Charge 4

Best gifts on Amazon: Fitbit Charge 4 Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Fitness trackers are not slowing down in popularity and Fitbit just updated its popular Charge 3 and made it even better with a brighter screen and GPS-capabilities. It's so good that we crowned it our new favourite fitness tracker, replacing the Charge 3. It'd make a great gift for anyone who could use a little extra motivation and is obsessed with crushing new fitness goals.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 from Amazon for £125.26

9. Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket

Best gifts on Amazon: Barefoot Dreams Blanket Credit: Barefoot Dreams

As we spend more and more time inside as the weather chills, everyone is going to want a throw blanket to cosy up with. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket is possibly the most coveted one on the market with even celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, The Kardashians, and Selena Gomez raving about them. They'll be hard to find in select colours (like the popular animal print), so if you want to get it for someone, act sooner than later.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket from Amazon for £205

10. Roku Streaming Stick+

Best gifts on Amazon: Roku Streaming Stick Credit: Reviewed / TJ Donegan

Alongside a subscription to Disney+, your giftee is going to want a way to watch it on the small screen. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the best affordable streaming device we’ve ever tested and will allow them to binge-watch their favourite shows on their TV instead of their computer screen. It’s fast and offers full 4K and HDR for the ultimate binge-watching experience.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ at Amazon for £48

11. VonChef 3-in1 Egg Cooker

Best gifts on Amazon: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Credit: VonChef

The VonChef Egg Cooker is perfect for anyone who has difficulty cooking eggs or claims they don't have enough time to make breakfast—even while they're working from home. This egg cooker makes breakfast a cinch can soft boil, hard boil, scramble, and poach—all in one machine.

Get the VonChef 3-in-1 Egg Cooker at Amazon for £19.99

12. Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones

Best gifts on Amazon: Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Credit: Reviewed

Whether they work from home or are taking virtual classes, your giftee would appreciate a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM4’s are our new favourite noise-cancelling headphones (dethroning its original flagship, the WH-1000XM3). They look nearly identical to their predecessor and have the same nifty feature of active noise-cancellation. But they have better sound and a more seamless Bluetooth connection that any audiophile will surely notice.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon for £349

13. Ninja Slim Personal Blender

Best gifts on Amazon: Ninja Slim Blender Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Most people don't require an expensive, professional blender, but many could benefit from a personal blender in their life. They're great for single-serving smoothies or small batches of sauces and salsa and are small enough to store in even the most cramped kitchens. The Ninja Slim is the best personal blender we've ever tested, and we love that it comes with tight travel lids, which means easy on-the-go smoothie sipping for your giftee.

Get the Ninja Fit Personal Blender at Amazon for £47.99

14. Airomé Essential Oil Diffuser

Best gifts on Amazon: Airome Essential Oil Diffuser Credit: Airomé / Amazon

These days we're all looking for new ways to relax and unwind, which is why an aromatherapy diffuser is a great gift for 2020. The Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser is the best essential oil diffuser we’ve ever tested because not only is it stunning to look at, but we also found it to be easy to operate and clean. It also provides an even scent for up to six hours and is available in several designs to suit your giftee’s decor style.

Get the Airomé Diffuser at Amazon for £39.99

15. Nintendo Switch Lite

Best gifts on Amazon: Nintendo Switch Credit: Nintendo

If you've been on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch this year, you're all too aware that it's been hard to find. The popular gaming console—which was a top-selling gift last year, as well—as skyrocketed in 2020 as people sought at-home sources of entertainment (hello, Animal Crossing!). You can still find the Switch Lite on Amazon but stock continues to be limited, so you'll want to scoop one up while you can.

Get the Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral from Amazon for £199

16. Philips Airfryer

Best gifts on Amazon: Philips Airfryer Credit: Philips

Air fryers are having a moment this year—and for good reason. Your friend who's trying to eat healthier will love that they can use the trendy appliance to make their favourite fried foods without the extra fat or chemicals. This Philips one is powerful and cooks food evenly to the perfect crispiness.

Get the Philips Airfryer from Amazon for £104.99

17. Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker

Best gifts on Amazon: Sonos One Credit: Sonos

People adore their Sonos systems, and the Sonos One SL is the best way to help your giftee get in on the act. Just a single One SL can fill a room with beautiful music that is so, so much nicer than what you get from basic smart speakers like the Amazon Echo. The One SL can stream from all the most popular music services, works with Alexa, and can even be paired with a second One SL for wireless stereo sound.

Get the Sonos One SL from Amazon for £179

18. Tile Mate

Best gifts on Amazon: Tile Mate Credit: Tile

If your giftee's favourite phrase is "Has anyone seen my keys?!" they will benefit from a Tile Mate. The number one item finder on Amazon, the Bluetooth tracker clips right onto their key ring and can locate things over 200 feet away. Users praise its long battery life and the loud volume of the ringer (no way those keys are going to get away from them next time!).

Get the Tile Mate from Amazon for £14.99

19. Instax Mini

Best gifts on Amazon: Instax Mini Credit: Instax

Whether it's their 12,394th selfie or yet another photo of their pup, your giftee is snap-happy. An instant camera like this Instax is a fun alternative to their usual smartphone camera. Our favourite is the Mini 90 because it has the most features of all the Instax cameras (from a super-fast shutter speed to a macro mode for capturing close-ups) and includes a rechargeable battery.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic from Amazon for £158.99

20. Corkcicle Wine Tumbler

Best gifts on Amazon: Corkcicle Credit: Corkcicle

Wine glasses are great. Wine glasses you can take on the go are even better—especially for the wine-loving person in your life. These stylish ones from beloved water bottle brand Corkcicle are highly-rated for being durable (they're made of thick stainless steel) and for keeping drinks—like her favourite chilled rose—cold for hours. Bonus: It's heat-resistant, too, so they can also use it as a coffee cup in the mornings.

Get the Corkcicle Stemless Insulated Wine Glass from Amazon for £28.30

21. What Do You Meme?

Best gifts on Amazon: What Do You Meme? Credit: What Do You Meme

Your recipient constantly sends you memes in your group chat, so they'll be an expert at the hilarious game What Do You Meme? The premise is simple, just match a caption to an iconic meme and the funniest card wins. It's great to play with friends and family, making it the ultimate stocking stuffer they'll want to use immediately.

Get the What Do You Meme? Party Game at Amazon for £27.99

22. Indoor Ball Pit

Best gifts on Amazon: Indoor Ball Pit Credit: Hide N Side

If you've spent any time at indoor playgrounds you know that the ball pit is the hot spot for the toddler set, but it's also a cesspool of germs. You can create your very own— less germy—version at home with a Hide N Side ball pit. Toddlers and pre-walkers will love exploring the two tunnels, and it comes with a carrying case so you can fold it up and store it when not in use. One thing worth noting: The balls do have to be purchased separately and come in batches of 200.

Get the Hide N Side Ball Pit on Amazon for £69.95

23. Sophie the Giraffe

Best gifts on Amazon: Sophie the Giraffe Credit: Amazon

Even Chrissy Teigen is a fan of the wildly popular Sophie the Giraffe. The teething toy has nearly 10,000 positive reviews, with shoppers raving how much their kids like it and how durable and long-lasting the adorable animal is. A.k.a. the new parents in your life (and their baby) are sure to thank you for this one.

Get the Vulli Sophie The Giraffe from Amazon for £11.69

24. Amazon Coat

Best gifts on Amazon: Amazon Coat Credit: Orolay

Help your giftee stay warm all winter long with this cult-favourite (and affordable) down jacket. According to its more than 12,000 positive reviews, this windproof and waterproof winter coat is lightweight enough that you can move around freely, yet insulated enough to keep you warm on cold days.

Get the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket from Amazon for £139.99

25. Audible Subscription

Best gifts on Amazon: Audible Credit: Amazon

Audiobooks are a great gift for a lot of reasons: Your giftee can listen to them while they're driving, while they're working out, while they're cooking dinner—the list goes on. That's why Audible, the largest provider of audiobooks, is so highly recommended, especially now. Not only can they choose any book from biographies to best-selling fiction, but they can listen on almost every device imaginable.

Give a subscription to Audible Premium Plus from Amazon for £7.99/month

26. Crocs

Best gifts on Amazon: Crocs Credit: Crocs

Love them or hate them, Crocs are making a major comeback in 2020. Available in a rainbow of colours, the iconic rubber clogs have over 130,000 reviews on Amazon and fans rave that they're lightweight, comfortable, and breathable—i.e. they're perfect for your giftee to wear for everything from working in the yard to heading out on the boat. If you're really feeling extra, you can even buy them "charms" for their Crocs for added personality.

Get the Crocs Clog from Amazon starting at £16.99

27. Amazon Fire Tablet

Best gifts on Amazon: Amazon Fire Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Fire isn't just our favourite kids tablet of the year—it's also one of the best tablets for gaming. Easy to set up and even easier to use, it comes pre-loaded with tons of free content along with access to over 13,000 games, apps, and more. And not only are the picture and audio quality great but the tablet is also durable and held up well during our drop tests.

Get the Fire 7 HD Kids Tablet from Amazon for £99.99

28. Apple Watch

Best gifts on Amazon: Apple Watch Credit: Reviewed / Christian De Looper

If someone doesn't have an Apple Watch yet and are glued to their iPhone, they probably want one. With the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch, you can track workouts and vitals, make calls, text and send emails, scroll social media, listen to music, navigate directions, and more—right from your wrist. That's why it's our favourite smartwatch of 2020.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 from Amazon for £379.99

29. Fjallraven Kanken Backpack

Best gifts on Amazon: Fjallraven backpack Credit: Fjallraven

Backpacks for adults? Yes, they're a thing and yes, they're on a lot of people's wishlists this year. Our experts chose the popular Fjallraven Kanken as the best backpack for casual use because it's as fashionable as it is functional.

Get the Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack from Amazon starting at £68

