GWENT Police are appealing for information following a break-in at a hairdressers in Newport.
Hairplay, on Baneswell Road , was broken into sometime between the evening of Saturday, December 5 and the morning of Monday, December 5.
Items stolen include:
- three new GHD hairdryers in boxes
- seven GHD hair straighteners (four of which were new and in boxes)
- one iPad with a smashed screen and a Hairplay screensaver
- approximately 30 Wella hair products
If you have been offered any of these items or have any information relating to this incident, Gwent Police ask that you call them on 101 quoting 2000443971, or message them through social media.