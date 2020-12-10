A DRUG dealer could be facing more than 10 years in jail after he was caught with a "large volume" of cocaine.
The class A drugs which Nathan Thomas had were of a purity of between 79 per cent and 81 per cent, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
The defendant, 34, of Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, has pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
The offences took place on September 9.
Judge David Wynn Morgan warned Thomas he faces a “lengthy prison sentence” after a "large volume" of cocaine was recovered.
The prosecution was represented by Martha Smith-Higgins and the defendant by Richard Ace.
Sentence was adjourned until January 7.
Thomas was remanded in custody.