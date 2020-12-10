WE all loved a trip to Woolworths, not least because of the Pic 'n' Mix selection.

Filling our cup to the brim, overflowing with strawberry laces and cola bottles.

If you miss the days of the Woolworths Pic 'n' Mix, then you may be pleased to hear that the beloved sweet selection has returned.

Although the chain closed 11 years ago, its iconic Pic ’n’ Mix has made a comeback - it’s now being sold online exclusively by Very, which owns the Woolworths brand name in the UK.

Proceeds go to charity

Jars include a variety of the nation’s favourite sweets, including Black Jacks, Fruit Salads, liquorice allsorts, cola bottles, dolly mixture, twin cherries, pear drops and jelly snakes.

For the price of £15.99, you can purchase a jar of the traditional Pic ’n’ Mix, or jars solely of jelly snakes, liquorice allsorts or dolly mixture.

For every jar of Pic ’n’ Mix sold, 100 per cent of the profits will go to a charity partner, Coram Beanstalk, which both recruits and trains volunteers to provide one to one reading support in primary schools.

Jeremy Stevens, Very category director, said, “So many of us have fond childhood memories of Woolworths’ amazing selection of sweets. The launch of this much-loved product is a fun and nostalgic way to support our charity partner, Coram Beanstalk, to help them raise much-needed funds for the great work they do.’”

Ginny Lunn, Managing Director of Coram Beanstalk, said, “Coram Beanstalk is as happy as a child in a sweet shop to be receiving 100% of the profits from Very’s launch of Woolworths Pic’n Mix.

“The money raised will go towards helping those children who need extra support to catch up after this year of disrupted schooling.”