ASDA has become the latest retailer to announce it will be closing stores on Boxing Day to allow staff extra time off to spend with their families.

In addition, Asda has also confirmed that all eligible hourly-paid colleagues will receive a guaranteed 100% bonus for their unstinting hard work and commitment during 2020.

The recognition follows a ‘Thank You’ payment made to colleagues in June who had worked throughout lockdown, during which time Asda also shielded thousands of vulnerable colleagues on full pay and did not furlough any colleagues.

The supermarket has opted to close all of its 631 stores across the UK, in light of coronavirus guidelines over the Christmas period.

Up to three households will temporarily be able to meet indoors between 23 and 27 December. The supermarket’s decision to close on 26 December - as well as Christmas Day - gives employees an extra day with their loved ones.

Asda follows in the footsteps of Home Bargains, Marks & Spencer, Aldi, Waitrose, John Lewis, Wickes, Homebase, Pets at Home and The Entertainer, which will all remain closed on Boxing Day.

‘Spend this time with those loved ones that you may not have not seen for many months’

Asda’s chief executive, Roger Burnley, said that workers have “all done an incredible job” serving customers and communities in what has been “a challenging year.”

In his message to colleagues, Mr Burnley said, “But it’s also been challenging from a personal perspective as we have not been able to spend time with our families and friends, which has been hard for us all.

“As you know, the strict guidelines set out by the government will change between 23rd and 27th December and more households will be able to gather together. This is of course our busiest time of year but it was important for us to give as many of you as possible the opportunity to spend this time with those loved ones that you may not have not seen for many months so, uniquely for this year, we will not reopen our stores until December 27th.”

All Asda stores will close from 7pm on Christmas Eve and reopen on 27 December, with customers advised to check their store locator page for details of their local store opening hours over the festive period.

Staff who were contracted to work on Boxing Day will still be paid as usual.

Asda has also confirmed that all eligible hourly paid colleagues are guaranteed to receive 100 per cent of their bonus entitlement for their “hard work and commitment during 2020”. This will be paid in February 2021.