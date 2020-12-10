AN ARSONIST was warned he faces a lengthy prison sentence after he admitted starting a blaze at his council owned home.
Jason Kripalani, 46, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to arson reckless as to whether life was endangered.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
Cardiff Crown Court heard the offence was committed at the Caerphilly council property on September 14.
David Pinnell, representing Kripalani, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports.
READ MORE
- Drug dealer started trafficking heroin and cocaine ‘after his grandmother died’
- Armed robber back in jail after admitting burglary charge
- Drug dealer facing more than 10 years in prison after cocaine arrest
Judge David Wynn Morgan granted the adjournment and told the defendant: “It is likely you will receive a significant custodial sentence.”
Kripalani is due to be sentenced on January 21.
The prosecution was represented by Lucy Crowther.