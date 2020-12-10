AN ARSONIST was warned he faces a lengthy prison sentence after he admitted starting a blaze at his council owned home.

Jason Kripalani, 46, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to arson reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the offence was committed at the Caerphilly council property on September 14.

David Pinnell, representing Kripalani, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports.

Judge David Wynn Morgan granted the adjournment and told the defendant: “It is likely you will receive a significant custodial sentence.”

Kripalani is due to be sentenced on January 21.

The prosecution was represented by Lucy Crowther.